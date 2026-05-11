Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 721,957 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567,936 shares of the travel company's stock after buying an additional 721,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.75% of TripAdvisor worth $182,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,037,854 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 164,985 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 151,864 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 83,242 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,142 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 21,553 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting TripAdvisor

Here are the key news stories impacting TripAdvisor this week:

Negative Sentiment: TripAdvisor reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share, wider than the expected loss of $0.03, while revenue of $382.4 million also came in slightly below estimates. The miss reinforces worries about near-term execution and demand softness. Article Title

TripAdvisor reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share, wider than the expected loss of $0.03, while revenue of $382.4 million also came in slightly below estimates. The miss reinforces worries about near-term execution and demand softness. Negative Sentiment: Zacks said the quarter was hurt by macro disruptions, cancellations, and weaker hotel revenues, which widened losses and suggests pressure may continue if travel conditions remain choppy. Article Title

Zacks said the quarter was hurt by macro disruptions, cancellations, and weaker hotel revenues, which widened losses and suggests pressure may continue if travel conditions remain choppy. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on TripAdvisor to $11 from $12 and kept an underweight rating, signaling continued skepticism about the stock's upside despite the new target still implying modest gains from current levels. Article Title

JPMorgan lowered its price target on TripAdvisor to $11 from $12 and kept an rating, signaling continued skepticism about the stock's upside despite the new target still implying modest gains from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its buy rating and raised its target to $15, which shows some analysts still see meaningful upside if TripAdvisor can stabilize results. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating and raised its target to $15, which shows some analysts still see meaningful upside if TripAdvisor can stabilize results. Neutral Sentiment: TripAdvisor also said it has made progress on selling TheFork and is exploring LLM data deals, which could be strategically positive over time but is not yet a direct catalyst. Article Title

TripAdvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.99%.The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. TripAdvisor's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut TripAdvisor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded TripAdvisor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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