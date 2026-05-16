Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 616,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.46% of Amprius Technologies worth $56,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Amprius Technologies Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of AMPX opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,547.36. The trade was a 90.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock worth $42,323,376. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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