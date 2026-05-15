Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547,236 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 62,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.83% of EZCORP worth $68,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in EZCORP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 138,505 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EZCORP by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,211 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 299,920 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EZCORP by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,148,126 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 465,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.65. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of EZCORP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EZPW

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In other EZCORP news, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 208,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,204,425. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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