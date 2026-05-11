Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 232,215 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794,677 shares of the company's stock after selling 232,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.53% of Hillman Solutions worth $162,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,471,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 418,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,953 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,492,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 693,838 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,417,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 717,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 256,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $97,855.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,895.45. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.86 on Monday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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