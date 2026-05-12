Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 26,770 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,600 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 26,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.42% of Columbia Sportswear worth $131,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.Columbia Sportswear's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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