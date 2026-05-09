Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 304,139 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309,229 shares of the company's stock after selling 304,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Travere Therapeutics worth $241,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,348 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 32,750 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,352,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,375. This trade represents a 46.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 20,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,016,285. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,015 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,428. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Trending Headlines about Travere Therapeutics

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Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

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