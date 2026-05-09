Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 559,416 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229,612 shares of the company's stock after selling 559,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.28% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $278,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,675,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,333,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 577,772 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.7% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,239,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,832,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $52.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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