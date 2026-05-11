Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 92,598 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,361,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.19% of Energizer worth $166,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Energizer by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 4,200 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,025,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,425,302.75. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 20,215 shares of company stock valued at $361,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Energizer in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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