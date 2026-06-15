Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 126,067 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 390.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,379 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 126,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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