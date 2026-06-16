Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,483 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $359.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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