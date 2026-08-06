Varex Imaging $VREX Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,655 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Varex Imaging worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,244,329 shares of the company's stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 843,805 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,082,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 173,703 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 889.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research lowered Varex Imaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $521.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.92 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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