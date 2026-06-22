Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 89,350 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,505 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.28% of SharkNinja worth $41,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SharkNinja by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SN opened at $140.91 on Monday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.12 and a twelve month high of $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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