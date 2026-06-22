Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502,235 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 152,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.43% of Archrock worth $87,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,595,968.26. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,607.10. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 327,550 shares of company stock worth $11,861,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Archrock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Archrock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Archrock

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $40.12.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.36 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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