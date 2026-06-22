Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 71,865 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,805 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 71,865 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Nucor worth $144,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,407,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,633,554,000 after acquiring an additional 144,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $609,002,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nucor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 509,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $342,642,000 after purchasing an additional 210,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,614,750. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $244.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $122.82 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $230.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.Nucor's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here