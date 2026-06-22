Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,545 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 174,815 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.40% of FTI Consulting worth $75,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.0%

FCN opened at $145.64 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $370.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,141,283.28. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

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About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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