Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $83.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,322 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $83,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,016,168,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,318,474 shares of the construction company's stock worth $713,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,232 shares of the construction company's stock worth $492,642,000 after buying an additional 126,523 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $425,938,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $383,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts: Sign Up

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $303.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.21. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $252.35 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $325.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vulcan Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vulcan Materials wasn't on the list.

While Vulcan Materials currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here