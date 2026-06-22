Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares during the quarter. Sanmina makes up approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.40% of Sanmina worth $98,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,033 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sanmina by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $400,273,000 after buying an additional 481,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $241.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $218,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,209.77. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here