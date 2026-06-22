Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 66,219 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,219 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $97,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $455.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average of $462.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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