Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 118,292 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $152,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,563.70 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $671.18 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,546.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,232.21. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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