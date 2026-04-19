VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,906 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,708,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at $213,000,840. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $15.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.93. 2,051,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,897. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.53 and a 12 month high of $379.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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