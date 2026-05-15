VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,761 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 89,461 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,578 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 55,908 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s latest quarter was a clear beat, with revenue of $111.18 billion and EPS of $2.01 topping expectations, while management also approved a fresh $100 billion buyback and raised the dividend.

Apple’s latest quarter was a clear beat, with revenue of $111.18 billion and EPS of $2.01 topping expectations, while management also approved a fresh $100 billion buyback and raised the dividend. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $330 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing strong Services growth and long-term earnings/free-cash-flow compounding.

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $330 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing strong Services growth and long-term earnings/free-cash-flow compounding. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains elevated around Apple’s AI roadmap, with reports pointing to WWDC as a potential catalyst and broader expectations that Apple can monetize AI through devices and Services.

Investor enthusiasm remains elevated around Apple’s AI roadmap, with reports pointing to WWDC as a potential catalyst and broader expectations that Apple can monetize AI through devices and Services. Positive Sentiment: China-related headlines may also help sentiment, as Xi Jinping told U.S. CEOs including Tim Cook that China will “open wider,” easing some concerns about Apple’s supply chain and market access.

China-related headlines may also help sentiment, as Xi Jinping told U.S. CEOs including Tim Cook that China will “open wider,” easing some concerns about Apple’s supply chain and market access. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly exploring new AI-agent support in the App Store and additional iOS features, which could support the ecosystem but are still early-stage product rumors.

Apple is reportedly exploring new AI-agent support in the App Store and additional iOS features, which could support the ecosystem but are still early-stage product rumors. Neutral Sentiment: Security reports about vulnerabilities found in macOS/iOS are a reminder of cyber risks, but they do not yet appear to be a material earnings issue.

Security reports about vulnerabilities found in macOS/iOS are a reminder of cyber risks, but they do not yet appear to be a material earnings issue. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly considering legal action against Apple over their ChatGPT partnership, raising the risk of a public dispute around Apple’s AI strategy.

OpenAI is reportedly considering legal action against Apple over their ChatGPT partnership, raising the risk of a public dispute around Apple’s AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and a reported Foxconn ransomware incident may slightly temper sentiment, though neither looks large enough to outweigh the bullish earnings and analyst upgrades.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $298.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.46 and a 1 year high of $300.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $264.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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