VCI Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 705 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.02. 1,336,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,639. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $432.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $308.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price objective on Elevance Health and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $383.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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