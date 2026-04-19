VCI Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. 8,239,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,576. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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