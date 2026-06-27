VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,639 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,647,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,329,762 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $157.80 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.14 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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