VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,877 shares of the information technology service provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,348,442 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $4,047,570,000 after buying an additional 493,912 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,710,868 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,187,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,198 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $840,669,000 after purchasing an additional 987,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,085,998 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $609,398,000 after buying an additional 639,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,356 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $428,798,000 after buying an additional 260,844 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,037,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,857. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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