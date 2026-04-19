VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 2.8%

PKG traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.38. 967,786 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.63. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $176.45 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 197,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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