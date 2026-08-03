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VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Buys Shares of 9,937 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Palo Alto Networks logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • VectorGlobal IAG acquired 9,937 Palo Alto Networks shares during the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.59 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 79.82% of PANW’s outstanding stock.
  • Palo Alto Networks exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.85 in earnings per share versus the $0.79 consensus and $3 billion in revenue, up 31.1% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $331.48, while insiders sold 101,239 shares worth approximately $27.2 million over the last quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,937 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $331.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.99, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $368.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $308.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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