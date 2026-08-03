VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Invests $10.86 Million in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,864,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ABBV opened at $251.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $267.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 466.39% and a net margin of 9.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 195.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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