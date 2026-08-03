VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $293.15 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and outlook: Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. LRCX Q4 Earnings Beat on NAND and Customer Support Strength

Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key catalysts: Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. This Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Memory Boom

Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: China memory concerns may be overstated: Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Tech specialist explains why China memory fears are overblown

Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain broadly constructive but targets are mixed: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Needham Raises Lam Research EPS Estimates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are overhangs: After rising roughly 3.9 times over five years and trading at a high earnings multiple, LRCX may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Reported insider activity shows sales rather than purchases over the past six months, reinforcing caution around current valuation. Has Lam Research Fallen Far Enough to Look Like a Bargain?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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