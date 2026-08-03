VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Invests $13.31 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $13,315,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.5% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 118.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,739,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,799,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $389.28 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $394.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Samsung AI chip pact article

Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Apple manufacturing agreement article

Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Semiconductor ETF flows article

Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Broadcom analyst upside article

Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Broadcom safer AI hardware article

Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom recently underperformed the broader market during a pullback, highlighting sensitivity to elevated expectations. With a high earnings multiple after a powerful multiyear advance, investors may demand continued strong growth to justify the valuation. Broadcom market pullback article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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