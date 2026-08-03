VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,263 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after purchasing an additional 580,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after buying an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Corning by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after buying an additional 5,831,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $724,432,000 after buying an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven optical growth is supporting the rebound. Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Why Corning Incorporated Stock Is Up Today

Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management’s near-term outlook remains healthy. Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Corning Rides AI Data Center Growth as Optical Demand Accelerates

Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Solar and photonics expansion remain execution-dependent. Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Corning Growth Outlook Hinges on AI Optics and Solar Profitability

Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market skepticism remain risks. After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Is GLW Stock Attractive After Its AI Rally and Earnings Momentum?

After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a sentiment headwind. Company insiders reportedly made 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by CEO Wendell Weeks and other senior executives.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $138.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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