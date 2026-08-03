VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: New ETF expands fee-generating asset-management platform: J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JLVP

J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings outlook improved: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Higher-for-longer rates may support net interest income: Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Fed’s hawkish pause analysis

Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. CoreWeave completes term loan

JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. JPMorgan ETF distribution correction

A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Jamie Dimon investor warning

Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of JPMorgan’s involvement in FIFA’s plans to raise billions has triggered another football-related backlash, creating a reputational risk even though the direct financial impact is unclear. JPMorgan and FIFA controversy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $352.18 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $359.30. The firm has a market cap of $943.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $328.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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