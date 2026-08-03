VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Takes $7.72 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,865 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $293.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3%

IBM stock opened at $224.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.42. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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