VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,687 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000. Oracle comprises about 2.2% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.1%

Oracle stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications Customers

Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. 3 Wall Street Analysts Have Oracle Going to $400

Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. Positive Sentiment: Backlog viewed as undervalued: Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Oracle’s Massive Backlog Gets No Credit

Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-cloud rebound: Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and capital-spending risks remain: Reporting highlights the substantial debt Oracle has taken on to build data centers for AI workloads. Heavy investment could pressure cash flow and returns if cloud demand or utilization falls short of expectations. Five Takeaways From the Times Investigation Into Larry Ellison’s A.I. Gamble

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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