Venture Global, Inc. $VG Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 304.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Venture Global were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

Get Venture Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Venture Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venture Global from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $13.00 price objective on Venture Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Up 6.9%

Venture Global stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In related news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,277,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,570,511 shares of company stock valued at $59,690,394. 84.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Venture Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Venture Global wasn't on the list.

While Venture Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here