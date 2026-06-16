Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 14,957 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,957 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The company's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,185,809 shares of company stock valued at $284,200,492. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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