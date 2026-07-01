Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,620 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $326.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.17 and a 200-day moving average of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $875.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Autonomous Res decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.88.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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