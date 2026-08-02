Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,642 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,682 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veralto worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Veralto by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,597,109.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Veralto's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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