Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,072 shares during the period. Veralto makes up 1.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of Veralto worth $106,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price objective on Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.90.

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More Veralto News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and increased its price target from $115 to $120, implying substantial upside. Citigroup also raised its target from $102 to $107, although it retained a neutral rating. Analyst price-target updates

BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and increased its price target from $115 to $120, implying substantial upside. Citigroup also raised its target from $102 to $107, although it retained a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Veralto beat second-quarter expectations and raised its outlook. Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share versus the approximately $1.01 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, topping estimates. Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to $4.35–$4.43 per share, above the prior analyst consensus. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds also supported profit. Veralto Q2 earnings report

Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share versus the approximately $1.01 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, topping estimates. Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to $4.35–$4.43 per share, above the prior analyst consensus. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds also supported profit. Positive Sentiment: Growth prospects remain favorable. Management commentary highlighted industrial expansion and data-center-related demand as potential tailwinds, particularly for Veralto’s water analytics and treatment businesses. VLTO Q2 Deep Dive: Data Center Tailwinds and Industrial Growth Drive Outlook

Management commentary highlighted industrial expansion and data-center-related demand as potential tailwinds, particularly for Veralto’s water analytics and treatment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was largely in line. Third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.06–$1.09 per share brackets the roughly $1.07 consensus, limiting the immediate upside surprise. The broader analyst consensus remains “hold,” with an average target near $106.33.

Third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.06–$1.09 per share brackets the roughly $1.07 consensus, limiting the immediate upside surprise. The broader analyst consensus remains “hold,” with an average target near $106.33. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling may be limiting enthusiasm. VLTO trades at approximately 24 times earnings, while CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares for about $674,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance, but it may still create a modest overhang. SEC insider transaction filing

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $674,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,788,075. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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