Veralto Corporation $VLTO Stake Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,261,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of Veralto worth $176,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,095,393 shares of the company's stock worth $185,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Veralto by 11.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Veralto by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,797,526 shares of the company's stock worth $335,785,000 after purchasing an additional 531,478 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 78.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Veralto by 18.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 181,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,597,109.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 1.7%

VLTO stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 17.35%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Veralto's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price objective on Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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