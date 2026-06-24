Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 6,666 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Domino's Pizza comprises about 2.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.07% of Domino's Pizza worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $837,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $570,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $432,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $400,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 4.1%

DPZ opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $496.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $326.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.83. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

More Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms still see meaningful upside in Domino's despite trimming targets: TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating with a $350 target, JPMorgan kept an overweight rating with a $380 target, and BTIG and Baird maintained constructive views with $425 and $350 targets, respectively. Article Title

Several firms still see meaningful upside in Domino's despite trimming targets: TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating with a $350 target, JPMorgan kept an overweight rating with a $380 target, and BTIG and Baird maintained constructive views with $425 and $350 targets, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Analysts generally kept favorable ratings in place, suggesting the recent selloff may be driven more by uncertainty than by a full deterioration in the long-term outlook. Article Title

Analysts generally kept favorable ratings in place, suggesting the recent selloff may be driven more by uncertainty than by a full deterioration in the long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Domino's announced a leadership succession plan, with COO Joe Jordan set to become CEO in late September as Russell Weiner retires and becomes executive chairman. Article Title

Domino's announced a leadership succession plan, with COO Joe Jordan set to become CEO in late September as Russell Weiner retires and becomes executive chairman. Neutral Sentiment: The company also acknowledged that same-store sales are still tracking below target, which may be tempering confidence in a near-term recovery. Article Title

The company also acknowledged that same-store sales are still tracking below target, which may be tempering confidence in a near-term recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that the CEO retirement signals a leadership change during a period of slowing pizza sales, which has pressured the stock. Article Title

Investors appear concerned that the CEO retirement signals a leadership change during a period of slowing pizza sales, which has pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent estimate cuts from JPMorgan, BTIG, and Baird reflect a more cautious near-term view, even though their targets remain above the current share price. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,392.48. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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