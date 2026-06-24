Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Trims Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,906 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of COF opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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