Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,975 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,126 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels.

Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone.

Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment.

Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions.

News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited.

Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Amazon is also facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over alleged tariff-related refund practices, which could add legal overhang and headline risk.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,809 shares of company stock valued at $45,132,239. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $235.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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