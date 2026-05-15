Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 429,188 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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