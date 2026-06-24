Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,692 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,134 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $55,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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