Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,021 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 629,754 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of Verra Mobility worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 967.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 439.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

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Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.9%

VRRM opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The business had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verra Mobility from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRRM

Key Headlines Impacting Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verra Mobility reached a new long-term agreement with Avis Budget after resetting the prior arrangement. Although the revised terms are reportedly less favorable, the contract preserves an important customer relationship and provides greater revenue visibility, supporting the near-term bullish case for VRRM. Verra Mobility Is Up After Resetting Avis Deal

Verra Mobility reached a new long-term agreement with Avis Budget after resetting the prior arrangement. Although the revised terms are reportedly less favorable, the contract preserves an important customer relationship and provides greater revenue visibility, supporting the near-term bullish case for VRRM. Positive Sentiment: The Avis agreement follows reports that Verra is expanding its fleet reach, potentially helping offset weaker contract economics and supporting future growth in its mobility technology business. Verra Mobility New Avis Contract

The Avis agreement follows reports that Verra is expanding its fleet reach, potentially helping offset weaker contract economics and supporting future growth in its mobility technology business. Neutral Sentiment: Verra Mobility has seen unusually high options activity, indicating elevated investor interest and potentially greater short-term volatility, but the reports do not establish a clear directional impact. Verra Mobility Sees Unusually High Options Volume

Verra Mobility has seen unusually high options activity, indicating elevated investor interest and potentially greater short-term volatility, but the reports do not establish a clear directional impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities-fraud class action covering investors who purchased VRRM shares from February 24 through May 26, 2026. The August 4 lead-plaintiff deadline and allegations tied to an abrupt leadership transition add legal, reputational, and potential financial risk. One notice references a sharp prior stock collapse and names senior executives as defendants; the allegations have not been proven. Verra Mobility Securities-Fraud Class Action Notice

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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