Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astrazeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,197 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,215 shares of the company's stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca Price Performance

Astrazeneca stock opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.69. The company has a market cap of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Astrazeneca's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrazeneca News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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