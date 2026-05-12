Versor Investments LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,476.94. This trade represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $36,097,756.44. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average is $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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