Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Vert Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 7.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after acquiring an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,084,730,000 after acquiring an additional 312,995 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,383,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,344,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,002,940,000 after acquiring an additional 82,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $206.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.84 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. Simon Property Group's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here