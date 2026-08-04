Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,521,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,316,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,850,544,000 after purchasing an additional 763,063 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $166,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 319,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $542.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $559.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $287,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 15,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,400,102.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.99, for a total value of $787,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $23,793,071.79. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,997. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 12.5% year over year to approximately $3.33 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Growth was supported by continued demand for Vertex’s cystic fibrosis medicines, as well as contributions from sickle-cell disease, beta thalassemia and acute-pain treatments. Vertex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 12.5% year over year to approximately $3.33 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Growth was supported by continued demand for Vertex’s cystic fibrosis medicines, as well as contributions from sickle-cell disease, beta thalassemia and acute-pain treatments. Positive Sentiment: Vertex raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast reflects sustained strength in cystic fibrosis drug sales. Vertex raises annual revenue forecast

Vertex raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast reflects sustained strength in cystic fibrosis drug sales. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained strong, with a 35.5% net margin and operating cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion. Vertex also highlighted strong growth from CASGEVY, its gene-edited therapy developed with CRISPR Therapeutics, and its expanding non-cystic-fibrosis pipeline.

Profitability remained strong, with a 35.5% net margin and operating cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion. Vertex also highlighted strong growth from CASGEVY, its gene-edited therapy developed with CRISPR Therapeutics, and its expanding non-cystic-fibrosis pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Vertex announced an agreement to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for approximately $10.0 billion in equity value, or about $8.8 billion net of estimated cash. The transaction would add PALSONIFY (paltusotine) and establish rare endocrine diseases as another major business area, but its scale may increase near-term execution and valuation risk. Crinetics acquisition announcement

Vertex announced an agreement to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for approximately $10.0 billion in equity value, or about $8.8 billion net of estimated cash. The transaction would add PALSONIFY (paltusotine) and establish rare endocrine diseases as another major business area, but its scale may increase near-term execution and valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $4.73, narrowly below the $4.74 consensus; another data provider cited a $4.79 estimate. The modest miss likely drove the negative reaction despite revenue outperforming expectations and EPS increasing from $4.52 a year earlier. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $470.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $533.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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